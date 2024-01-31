Farmers in Waterford gathered in tractors over the N25 at Kilmacthomas on Tuesday night to show solidarity with farmers currently protesting in France, as well as recent protests in other EU countries.

An emergency meeting of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national council was held on Wednesday night to discuss the ongoing farmer protests in European Union (EU) countries.

IFA president Francie Gorman said Irish farmers are also frustrated and want to show support.

“Irish farmers are equally frustrated with the direction of EU policies of recent years and many are anxious to show solidarity with EU farmers,” he said.

