The first 80 Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) branch AGMs will take place on Monday night, marking the first time members have cast their vote for the candidates they wish to become the next president and deputy president of the association.

Some 940 AGMs will take place before the end of the month and members have the choice of voting at their branch AGM or returning their ballot by post.

Ballots began issuing to the first 22,000 members last week, with more to issue this week and the remainder next week.

The date each branch’s ballot pack is due to be received by members depends on their AGM date.

Any member who may not have received their ballot pack by post and whose AGM is due to take place over the coming week should contact their local IFA office.

Key message

Returning officer and deputy president Brian Rush stated that his key message for members is to turn out for their local branch AGM and bring their ballot paper along with the return envelope posted out to them.

“While the postal option is there, it is important for members to attend their local AGM and have their say on issues of concern to them,” he said.

Monday night will also see the two presidential candidates participate in a live debate hosted by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The debate can be watched live from 7.30pm.

If you have any questions for the candidates, text or WhatsApp them to 086-836 6465.