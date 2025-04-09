Chair of the FBD Trust Michael Berkery, IFA deputy president Alice Doyle and IFA president Francie Gorman launching the ‘Ready To Lead’ programme at the Irish Farm Centre.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has named 30 young farmers who will take part in a new programme aimed at identifying the next generation of leaders to take up officer positions within the association.

The ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ programme is aimed at young farmers with an interest in farm policy who can give a commitment to servicing on one of the IFA’s committees for at least a two-year period.

The IFA has said that the selection process was highly competitive, with candidates demonstrating a deep passion for farming, leadership potential and a commitment to representing their fellow farmers at local, national and European levels.

The six-day programme, spread across three two-day modules throughout 2025, will provide participants with a comprehensive experience, including sessions with leaders in the sector, meetings with political representatives in Dublin and a guided tour of Brussels and its EU institutions.

Structure

This structure is designed to offer valuable insights into both national and European policy-making processes.

The programme will officially commence later this month at the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

IFA president Francie Gorman highlighted the importance of fostering fresh organisational leadership.

"The continued strength of any organisation depends on its ability to introduce new voices into decision making. The sheer number of applications and the exceptional quality of candidates made the selection process incredibly challenging.

"However, this is a positive sign for the future of farming leadership and [the] IFA. We are confident those chosen will make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond," he said.

The national 'Ready to Lead 2025' programme is fully funded by the IFA, FBD and Farm Business Skillnet.

FBD’s chief commercial officer John Cahalan said that this programme is aimed at dynamic emerging leaders - an investment not only in their future, but in the future of Ireland’s farming sector.

List of participants

The participants chose are as follows:

Gerard Buckley, Kerry; Eoghan Byrne, Wicklow; Dónal Carroll, Kilkenny; Conor Carty, Galway; Carmel Casey, Cork; Celine Casey, Cork; Pat Collins, Cork; Clifford Deacon, Wexford; Kevin Dolan, Westmeath; Ronan Finn, Wexford; David Flynn, Cork; Miriam Gunn, Roscommon; Kevin Hartigan, Roscommon; Liam Hennessy, Cork; Michael Herlihy, Kerry; Dylan Houlihan, Waterford; David Kehoe, Tipperary; Michelle Lalor, Laois; Maeve Larney, Louth; Ciaran Mahon, Kildare; Catherine Murray, Wexford; Tom Murray, Kilkenny; Patrick O’Rourke, Galway; Shannon Porter, Donegal; Mark Riordan, Kerry; Ciarán Sheehan, Cork; Úna Sinnott, Wexford; Barry Stratford, Cavan; Robert Tobin, Wicklow.