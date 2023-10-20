Ballots will be posted out to association members for the coming IFA election, with the option to return by post or vote at a branch AGM. / Philip Doyle

Both candidates running to be the next president of the IFA have criticised the introduction of postal ballots as an option for IFA members to vote in elections.

Longford-Westmeath IFA’s presidential debate on Thursday heard farmer concerns from the floor that the opening up of the postal vote system this year could be a death knell for smaller branches struggling to reach quorum.

The association’s members have the option of returning their ballot by post to vote in the upcoming election, without attending their local branch AGM, which the two presidential candidates warned could reduce member turnout.

The move could risk losing future IFA leaders who are only beginning to attend branch meetings, south Leinster chair and presidential candidate Francie Gorman from Co Laois stated.

“I was against the postal vote, full stop. That was my view on it,” Gorman told the meeting.

“If you think enough of your association, you should think enough of it to go down and cast your vote for president in a branch meeting once every four years. I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” he said, adding that the move could be revisited in the future.

Stapleton seeks reform

“Personally, I see huge limitations to it, without having much on the good side,” current treasurer and presidential runner Martin Stapleton of Co Limerick said.

Stapleton added that he believed the manner with which the IFA national council approved the postal vote change was “rushed”.

“As somebody who wants to be president of this association and wants the association to thrive going forward, I say how important it is that the branch structure survives from the point of view of making sure the IFA leaders can get information from the ground up.

“Without the branches, that won’t happen, but the branches don’t need to be the same as what they have been and I think we have to look seriously at reforming branch structure.”

Stapleton suggested that these reforms could include amalgamating branches which want to be amalgamated, with further reform needed at county executive level.

Both candidates were responding to a question from the floor.

Deputies diverge

Three of the candidates who spoke in Mullingar came out against the changes.

The two deputy presidential candidates gave differing views on the introduction of postal voting at the Mullingar meeting.

Galway’s Pat Murphy, who is the current Connacht chair, stated that he remains completely opposed to postal votes.

Murphy claimed that the system could see the numbers attending AGMs drop off, with a possibility of “damage” being caused to branches.

Opposing Murphy is farm family chair Alice Doyle of Co Wexford, who stated that members willing to pay membership and avail of IFA services should have the option of postal voting.

Doyle said she recognises that the new hybrid system has both positives and negatives, with the candidate remaining opposed to a move fully towards postal votes with no option for branch voting.

Both deputy candidates spoke in response to a question put by David Drumm from Delvin, who warned that postal voting could allow for more inactive farmers voting in IFA elections.

Drumm claimed that there are “too many inactive farmers hiding behind a lot of masks within IFA”.

