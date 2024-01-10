IFA president Francie Gorman has said that the association will have to look at the IFA’s future presence in the Irish Farm Centre in Bluebell, Dublin 12.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal this week, he said that the IFA will look at drawing up a long-term plan for the future finances of the association.

“We need to look a little further down the road than we have previously at how we make sure that we have a properly funded organisation that can represent the farmers in the way we always have.

“There’s no doubt that the future of the Farm Centre, and I’d always like to have a presence in Dublin, but what [it] will look like in 10 years’ time is something that will have to be looked at as well. We’re in a different environment working from home now,” he said.

He said that the same footprint that was once in the Irish Farm Centre is not there any more.

“That is to be looked at as well,” he said.