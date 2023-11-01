As election hustings draw to a close, farmers will have one more chance to see the presidential candidates Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton set out their stalls to become the next president of the IFA.

The pair will go head-to-head in the Irish Farmers Journal’s online debate on Monday night, when editor Jack Kennedy will ask the two men the tough questions on topics that matter most to farmers.

The debate will be streamed live on farmersjournal.ie at 7.30pm on Monday 6 November.

To watch the debate, simply go to www.ifj.ie/ifadebate.

Your questions

If you have any questions you want to put to the candidates, you can email them to ifadebate@farmersjournal.ie or text or WhatsApp your questions to 086-836 6465.