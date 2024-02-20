Longford IFA met last Wednesday 14 February outside county council offices where they were invited into the chamber to talk to councillors.

Offaly Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Louth (IFA) took part in protests outside county council buildings on Monday morning 19 February in the IFA's latest round of protests.

The IFA announced last week that all counties would hold protests outside county council buildings in order to highlight their concerns to politicians ahead of local and European elections this June.

Farmers gathered in Tullamore on Monday morning ahead of Offaly County Council's February meeting.

Offaly IFA county chair Pat Carroll said that the council came out and met the delegation of farmers ahead of their meeting and were very attentive to what concerns they had.

Economic benefit

"We initially detailed quite substantially the benefit of agriculture to the county of Offaly. It contributes €1bn to the local economy. There are 306,000ac in the county with an average farm size of 69ac.

"Over 7,000 people are directly and indirectly impacted by agriculture and over 12% of the population are also employed in the sector."

The issues outlined, Carroll said, included delayed payments, the lack of response on TAMS applications, Shannon callow loss, ash dieback, retaining the derogation and the nature restoration law.

"The nature restoration law, which is working its way through the parliament in Europe at the minute, cannot be used as another weapon to decrease land use and deprive of us having a family farm and making an income.

"Also, if the derogation dropped further to 220kg N/ha, the affect it would have on livestock numbers in the county would be huge

"We will do everything in our power to improve climate, but not at the expense of the family farm and not at the expense of food," he said.

Eight tractors and 50 farmers lined out in Tullamore for this protest.

Louth

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Louth county chair John Carroll said that over 50 farmers and a dozen tractors turned up Monday morning for the protests at Louth County Council buildings.

"They wouldn't let us into the building at all, but we got to meet county councillors on their way into the meeting, as well as TDs and our local MEP Colm Markey. They were in no hurry in fairness, we probably got a good hour and [a] half with them.

"We stuck out there for a couple of hours, there was probably a dozen tractors, as well as over 50 farmers," he added.

Regulation

Carroll said that they spoke to politicians about regulation that is being forced upon farmers, the three-crop rule, the derogation, the duplication of farm inspections and late ACRES payments.

Longford IFA members today kicked off the next phase of our 'Enough is Enough' campaign at the Longford County Council Executive meeting. Longford IFA Chair John Sheridan addressed Longford County Councilors on the issues farmers are facing. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/noIaZf39zA — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, last Wednesday, Longford IFA met outside county council offices where they were invited into the chamber to talk to councillors.

According to county chair John Sheridan, the delegation were given 15 minutes to outline their concerns which "were taken on board".

"We were happy that it was them who invited us in and they let everybody in that was there. We did get a sympathetic ear, in saying that, there is a certain amount of farmers in the council anyway.

"They said they would discuss our issues at their next county council meeting. They were sympathetic to our concerns. They were interested in our local issues, such as ash die back, as well as ACRES payment delays and, in general, the rules and regulations being put on us," he said.