IFA protests continue around the country this week. IFA branches are now not only targeting county council buildings, but are also taking to the streets in tractor convoys. On Monday, Cork farmers gathered from all directions to convene in a tractor protest at Cork Airport, before moving on to City Hall to protest outside a meeting of Cork County Council.

Farmers in Westmeath, Kildare/west Wicklow, Roscommon and Laois also staged protests at their respective county council offices as part of IFA’s ‘Enough is Enough’ nationwide campaign.

In south Tipperary, on Tuesday farmers took over bridges at multiple locations.

More protests are planned in the weeks ahead.