Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) deputy president Alice Doyle met with senior figures in the agricultural appeals office to highlight issues encountered by association members.

The independent office gives farmers the opportunity to appeal scheme payment, penalty and eligibility decisions made by the Department of Agriculture.

Farmers were successful in overturning just under half of all the decisions they appealed in the office’s 2023 decisions.

“We had a very open, positive and constructive meeting this week and committed to keeping our lines of communication open, particularly as the independent agricultural appeals panel kicks into operation, likely in early 2025, after the new government is formed,” Doyle said.

This independent appeals panel is coming on foot of an amendment to appeals legislation passed through the Oireachtas earlier this year.

It will allow farmers who have had their appeal application rejected by an appeals officer to get a second opinion from an independent panel, rather than the office’s head, as is currently the case.

Implementation

"We emphasised the importance of swift implementation of the independent agricultural appeals panel and the need for solid, practical farmer representation given the growing complexity of individual schemes - and also for its remit to be expanded significantly,” the IFA’s deputy leader added.

Doyle said that the number of scheme and payment appeals coming across the office’s desk is “probably lower than expected”, but suggested that some farmers may be waiting until the independent appeals panel is in place before making their submissions.

She stated that farmers in this position have been asked to “get your appeals in sooner rather than later” by the office.

“Apart from complex cases, they are turning around cases within four months and, in 35% to 40% of cases, concluding on the side of the farmer.

“You have nothing to lose by putting in an appeal and you can do it online now as well as in paper format if you wish.”

Other issues raised with the office by the IFA have been the complexity of schemes, the role of third parties in schemes such as the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme and the number of farmers deemed unable to apply for the Shannon Callows Fodder Compensation Scheme.

