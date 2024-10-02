Project co-ordinator of the Croí heart and stroke charity Paul Cunnane, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, IFA president Francie Gorman and IFA farm family chair Teresa Roche. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

The IFA has announced the rollout of the Farmer Health Checks Programme in locations around the country, following its successful launch at the National Ploughing Championships.

The initiative will provide farmers with a free health check worth €200.

In partnership with Croí Heart and Stroke Charity, health check clinics will be set up at livestock marts over the next six weeks, beginning with Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan, which was on Tuesday, 1 October. See the full list of locations and dates on ifa.ie/healthcheck.

Minister Martin Heydon confirmed last week that IFA’s farm safety, health and wellbeing project had been approved as part of a new farm safety initiative announced earlier this year.

IFA president Francie Gorman is appealing to farmers to make an effort to attend their nearest health check clinic and to be more conscious of their health, in these challenging times for agriculture.

“As a farmer and IFA president, I’m proud to introduce this health promotion pack, part of the Farmer Health Checks initiative, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. More than ever, it is important that farmers take time to have themselves checked, and this programme is the perfect opportunity to do so,” he said.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair, Teresa Roche said farming is more than just a job, it’s a lifestyle, and with that comes its own set of demands.

“Often the focus is on the health of our livestock and land rather than our own health and wellbeing. This initiative is a reminder that looking after ourselves is just as important as anything else.”

Those who attend the clinics across the country will also receive a detailed and helpful health information and advice pack.