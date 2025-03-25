IFA president Francie Gorman said these issues include ensuring competition in the marketplace.

There are outstanding issues still to be addressed on artificial insemination (AI) companies establishing intellectual property (IP) rights for certain bulls, the IFA has said.

IFA president Francie Gorman said these issues include ensuring competition in the marketplace and recognising that the rights of the farmer who breeds and owns the animal.

“[The] IFA met with the four companies concerned on two occasions and we have directly raised our concerns that these IP proposals will stifle domestic competition for bulls being purchased as potential future AI sires,” Gorman said.

“These concerns must be addressed by the companies before asking farmers to sign up to any IP requirements,” he said.

The IFA president also said that the principle of protecting Irish genetics for Irish farmers is a valid objective.

Terms and conditions

Gorman added that the four AI companies – Dovea Genetics, Eurogene, Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics – have committed to engaging further with the IFA on the matter.

Farmers provide 50% of the genetics for these animals

“Seeking to protect Ireland’s best genetics to ensure they remain available to Irish farmers at affordable prices is an outcome we all want to achieve.

“However, this cannot be at the cost of inhibiting competition. Farmers provide 50% of the genetics for these animals,” he said.

“The AI companies should recognise this and address the valid concerns of farmers before embarking on any proposed IP restrictions.”

“Until these discussions are concluded farmers should pay close attention to the terms and conditions of any contracts they are being asked to sign by AI companies,” he said.