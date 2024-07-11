Potato farmers who lost a significant amount of crop due to the wet weather. (images from Rathfriland and Donaghadee). \ X\ Ulster Farmers Union

The IFA has called on the Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to deliver compensation for potato growers who were unable to harvest their crops last year.

Although the last of this year’s crop was planted three weeks ago, “700 acres of potatoes were left unharvested last year due to frost damage” so it is vital that these farmers not be left out of pocket again, IFA potato chair Seán Ryan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The IFA met with the minister last week to discuss the challenges facing potato growers and what measures will need to be taken to save the crop.

The wet weather conditions and cold nights in recent months have led to crops not bulking up, Ryan added.

He said that, “crops are very light and the early crops are still very weak in the ground”.

Ryan warned that the shortage of quality potatoes will lead to an increase in prices for potatoes and potato products such as crisps for the consumer due to the high demand of potatoes and the lack of availability.