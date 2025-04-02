The IFA has said that the range of new proposals put forward by the Department of Agriculture at the TB Forum last Wednesday are shambolic and nonsensical.

Some of the measures put forward in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease propose a clamp down on cow sales from high-risk herds, increased blood testing and reduced compensation for farmers who lose cows.

IFA animal health chair TJ Maher told farmers at a North Cork IFA meeting in Corrin Mart, Fermoy, last week that while difficult decisions must be taken around TB, they must be proportionate and practical to implement at farm level.

The Department’s proposals, Maher said, are putting all the cost back onto the farmer resulting in huge financial implications for those trying to farm with the disease.

“We [the IFA] came up with a plan and had drawn up a very comprehensive programme which we felt would go a long ways towards reducing the level of TB on Irish farms.

“It was certainly going to cause hardship for farmers – they would have more reactors. We were proposing a pre-movement test on the at-risk animals – the dairy cows – before they moved to a new herd because we do accept that there is on-farm transmission from cows and animals into these farms and critically we wanted a reassessment of the wildlife programme to move to badger density reduction,” he said.

Maher argued that farmers cannot continue to lose income and thousands of productive animals while badgers continue to be left in the wild.