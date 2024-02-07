A general view of over 250 tractors taking part in the IFA's solidarity protest in Cork city. \ Donal O'Leary
Farmers protest at Eyre Square, Galway, in solidarity with their EU counterparts. \ Amy Forde
The Clare IFA show of solidarity protest on the N18 flyover. \ Lorcan Roche Kelly
Tractors gathering to take part in the IFA's solidarity protest in Cork city. \ Donal O'Leary
Farmers taking part in the north Tipperary IFA protest on the M7 flyover at Junction 26 approaching Tullaheady roundabout outside Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie
Farmers on the streets of Mullingar, Westmeath. \ Brendan Lynch
IFA members protesting outside New Ross, Co Wexford. \ Patrick Browne
Marion Harkin TD and chair of Sligo IFA Michael O’Dowd at IFA’s show of solidarity protest in Sligo. \ James Connolly
A general view of over 250 tractors taking part in the IFA's solidarity protest in Cork city. \ Donal O'Leary
Farmers protest at Eyre Square, Galway, in solidarity with their EU counterparts. \ Amy Forde
The Clare IFA show of solidarity protest on the N18 flyover. \ Lorcan Roche Kelly
Tractors gathering to take part in the IFA's solidarity protest in Cork city. \ Donal O'Leary
Farmers taking part in the north Tipperary IFA protest on the M7 flyover at Junction 26 approaching Tullaheady roundabout outside Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie
Farmers on the streets of Mullingar, Westmeath. \ Brendan Lynch
IFA members protesting outside New Ross, Co Wexford. \ Patrick Browne
Marion Harkin TD and chair of Sligo IFA Michael O’Dowd at IFA’s show of solidarity protest in Sligo. \ James Connolly
SHARING OPTIONS: