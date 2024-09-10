Francie Gorman said he would also be discussing the plans to exempt farmers from the RZLT and the range of incentives and reliefs that could help the sector to reach its climate targets and encourage new entrants. \ Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman will meet with Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin separately to discuss key farming priorities in the immediate and medium term.

Gorman said the meetings will be an opportunity to discuss the significant pressures on farm families because of the massive 57% drop in farm incomes over the last 12 months.

Budget 2025 will be announced on Tuesday 1 October, a week earlier than in previous years.

The IFA president said there will be a particular focus on the need to support the vulnerable sectors in agriculture.

“They face the biggest challenge in trying to reach viability. We have targeted proposals that would add to existing supports,” said Gorman.

Medium term

Gorman said he would also be discussing the plans to exempt farmers from the residential zoned land tax (RZLT) and the range of incentives and reliefs that could help the sector to reach its climate targets and encourage new entrants.

“In the medium term, the retention of the nitrates derogation is a priority and we will discuss the visit of [European] Commission officials next week.

"We will want to see a united show of strength by the Government parties in making the case to the Commission for its retention.”

He added that ahead of discussions on the next CAP, the Government must begin the groundwork to secure an outcome that recognises the attributes of Irish farming.

“Once the new Commission is in place, we expect the Government to make an early intervention in the debate and leave an imprint on the proposals.”