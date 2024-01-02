The 69th IFA AGM is to be held on Tuesday at the Irish Farm Centre. \ Philip Doyle

There are four candidates in the running to become the next national treasurer of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The successful candidate will take over from outgoing treasurer Martin Stapleton from Co Limerick after a vote due to take place at the 69th AGM of the association, which is to held in the Irish Farm Centre next Tuesday.

The AGM will also see Francie Gorman of Co Laois take over as IFA president and Co Wexford's Alice Doyle step into the role of vice-president.

At the close of nominations this Tuesday, IFA national returning officer Brian Rushe stated that four valid nominations had been received for the position of treasurer.

Louth IFA’s John Carroll was elected to the position of national returning officer at the last sitting of the IFA’s national council in December. Carroll will take over this position from Rushe at next week’s AGM.

The four candidates for national treasurer are:

Current Monaghan chair Patrick McCormick.

Current farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh of Galway.

Current Cork north chair Pat O'Keeffe.

Current poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam of Cork Central.

