IFA deputy president Brian Rushe is the association's representative at the Farmers' Charter.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has announced that the association will end its seven-month-long boycott of the Department of Agriculture’s Farmers' Charter meetings.

The IFA’s representative on the charter group - deputy president Brian Rushe - walked out of the talks in March when farm leaders were informed that farm payments would be delayed in autumn 2023.

Rushe stated that the decision to re-enter the meetings came on the back of a commitment that 2024’s payments will be made in line with previous years.

“While the 2023 scenario is totally unacceptable, the assurances that the payment dates will be restored for 2024 and beyond is now in the draft charter document,” Rushe said.

“However, the draft document circulated before the meeting today needs more work and our delegation will be raising a number of these issues at the meeting today.”