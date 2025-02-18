The IFA has encouraged all growers to attend the meeting of all horticulture commodities. \ Odhran Ducie

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has announced that it will hold a national meeting for horticulture and potato growers.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday 25 February in the Irish Farm Centre at 7pm and include an address from the new Minister of State with responsibility for Horticulture, Micheal Healy-Rae.

The aim of the meeting is to discuss the major challenges in both sectors, with guest speakers from the Food Regulator, Teagasc, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture attending.

IFA horticulture chair Mark Walsh said it has been a difficult start to the year for many in the sector with recent storm damage compounded by wider challenges in the sector such as access to sustainable staffing, input cost challenges and market pressures.

Key growers

“We have lost key growers in the past three years,” he said. “The sector requires joined-up thinking from all Government departments to address these issues, or this downward trend will continue.”

