The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will host a conference in relation to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) next month.

IFA president Francie Gorman announced the 'CAP to 2030 and Beyond' event, which will take place in the Kilashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare, on Tuesday 13 May at 7.30pm.

The purpose of the event is to give farmers an insight into the development of the next CAP and progress on the multiannual financial framework (MFF).

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon will open the event.

Gorman said the next CAP faces challenges the likes of which we have never seen before due primarily to geopolitical challenges.

“[The] IFA believes that the CAP has to be properly funded and must focus on supporting food production,” he said.

“That was its primary ambition when it was founded. However, trying to meet too many objectives has diluted the core aim of the CAP and its value to farmers.”

Speakers

The chief executive and secretary general of the European farmer umbrella body COPA-Cogeca Elli Tsiforou and Tassos Haniotis will also be in attendance, along with IFA Brussels director Liam MacHale

Registration details will be available in the coming days.

“The policy framework that determines how CAP works for farming in Ireland is critical to the future of the sector,” added Gorman.

“This event will look at the background to CAP and the current issues that will be part of the negotiations that will play out between now and the end of 2026. Ireland will hold the EU presidency for the second half of 2026, which will be a crucial time period for the talks.”

