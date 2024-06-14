Regulations around the safe use of quad bikes came into effect last November. \ Odhran Ducie

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will hold an online information webinar on Quad Safety Training to encourage farmers to complete quad safety training course.

It will take place on Tuesday, 25 June at 8pm.

Topics covered on the night will include an overview of the quad safety training course, what farmers should consider before booking a course, background to new regulations and key safety practices.

Regulations

IFA’s farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche is encouraging all farmers who operate quad bikes to register for the information session on quad safety training.

Regulations governing the safe use of ATV/quad bikes in all workplaces (SI 619/2021) came into effect last November.

These regulations have two essential requirements of note:

Training to be undertaken with a registered training provider to a QQI standard or equivalent.

Use of helmets to a (generally) prescribed standard.

“This information webinar will provide farmers with knowledge to get the most out of the quad safety training course, while learning about key safety practices, understanding the latest regulations and get answers to your questions,” she added.

Anyone interested can attend by registering on the IFA website.