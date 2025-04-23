The session will include an expert speaker from the HSE.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) will host an information webinar for farmers on the Fair Deal Scheme next Wednesday, 30 April.

The webinar which is being run in partnership with the Health Service Executive (HSE) will start at 8pm.

This information webinar aims to help familiarise farm families with the Fair Deal scheme and the conditions to qualify for the three-year cap on farm assets.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche said: “Understanding how the Fair Deal scheme applies to farm assets is a major concern for many farming families.

This webinar aims to provide clarity, answer common questions, and support families in navigating what can be a complex and emotional process,” she added.

“We know that planning for the future of the farm is something many families worry about. By working closely with the HSE, this webinar will help farm families make informed decisions while accessing the supports they need,” she added.

The session will include an expert speaker from the HSE.

Topics will include:

• How the Fair Deal scheme works

• The three-year cap on farm assets

• Criteria for family successor exemptions

• Planning for nursing home care while protecting the family farm

Registration for the webinar can be done through this link.