The IFA is set to restart its renewables project team. The former team had been wound up, with its responsibilities shared by the environmental committee.

Since then, multiple significant and far-reaching renewable policies and schemes were developed and launched by the Government, with minimal farmer representation.

As a result, with the notable exception of the favourable TAMS solar scheme, many of the renewable policies, including those concerning anaerobic digestion (AD), solar farms and wind turbines, largely limited farmers to just being suppliers of land, rather than giving them the opportunity to build, own, and operate these developments themselves.

Uphill task

The new project team will be chaired by Monaghan’s Frank Brady, regional chair of the Ulster/North Leinster region. It is expected to include four IFA members with a working interest in renewables, and four external experts.

They face an uphill task, as many policies have fallen short of farmers’ expectations and are already launched. The challenge also extends to internal matters as many renewable developments that are being rolled out are divisive among IFA members, with AD being one such technology.

