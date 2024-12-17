According to Kantar, shoppers spent nearly €90m on 23 December last year.

Consumers are being encouraged to support Irish farmers and growers this year as they shop for their Christmas dinner.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is asking shoppers to look for the Bord Bia and National Dairy Council (NDC) logos as they buy their groceries in the coming days.

According to Kantar, shoppers spent nearly €90m on 23 December last year. They expect next Monday to be the single busiest day of the year for supermarkets.

IFA president Francie Gorman said consumers should double-check what they are buying and always look for the Bord Bia Quality Assurance and NDC marks to give them a guarantee that they are supporting local producers.

“Consumers are very fortunate to have world-class produce for their families to enjoy over Christmas.

“They recognise the commitment of farmers and growers and they can see the benefits the farming sector brings to our economy. We would ask them to be careful to check the origin of what they are buying,” he added.

Retailer responsibility

Speaking more broadly, the IFA president reminded retailers of their responsibility to pay a viable price to producers.

“Price wars are inherently damaging to growers, destabilising demand for their produce and creating the impression that costs of production are lower than they actually are,” he said.

Gorman added that the Agri-Food Regulator has carried out some valuable work in its first year.

“Farmers expect this to continue into 2025, in a bid to bring more fairness and transparency to the food chain,” he said.

