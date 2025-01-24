Many trees are expected to fall due to the storm.\ Clive Wasson

IFA president Francie Gorman has advised farmers to take every precaution over the next 24 hours as storm Éowyn arrives in the early hours of Friday morning.

The entire country will be under a status red wind warning on Friday morning, with wind speeds of over 140km/h forecast.

People are urged to stay indoors and not make any journeys while storm Éowyn sweeps across the country.

The IFA president Francie Gorman has advised farmers to check their farmyards and put in place whatever safety procedures are needed to safeguard themselves and their livestock until the storm passes.

“Farmers should review whatever measures they normally take when Met Éireann issues a storm advisory. Check buildings, gates, doors, vehicles and equipment to ensure they are secure,” he said.

Challenges

“Over the next 24 to 48 hours, farm families will face challenges in carrying out their work. It is absolutely essential that farmers think of their own safety, and the safety of their families and their neighbours,” Francie Gorman said.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche said that while farmers will want to care for their livestock, their priority should be their own safety.

“I would encourage everybody to take precaution around their farmyard and farm to see what can be done to limit the risks of the high wind speeds expected.

“Met Éireann’s advice is that there is an 'extreme risk to life' as wind gusts of up to 140km/h expected to batter country. Anybody farming near coastal areas should be very vigilant,” she said.