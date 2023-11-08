A river management agency must be established to help prevent a reoccurrence of this summer's flooding along the Shannon Callows, the IFA said.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has welcomed the opening of a €325/ha support scheme for farmers with fields of fodder flooded in the Shannon Callows this summer.

Cullinan called for the urgent release of these funds and an assurance that the terms attached to drawing down payments are not too onerous on affected farmers.

Earlier this week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that over €800,000 was secured to support these farmers in sourcing fodder, after summer floods prevented many from being able to cut sufficient quantities on their farms.

However, the focus must turn to better water level management on the River Shannon to protect those farming along the Callows, the IFA leader said.

Damage

“It’s important that the funding is released as soon as possible and that the conditions to apply are not too onerous,” Cullnan stated.

“The lack of action taken by the management authorities of the River Shannon is not acceptable.

“The damage done by the flooding meant thousands of acres of silage and hay were destroyed and unsalvageable.”

Cullinan claims that the IFA engaged with the Office of Public Works to voice concerns over the water levels in the river as far back as July of this year.

“In the longer term, an agency must be established which would include local farmers to manage the River Shannon to rectify the problems,” he continued.

“This must be established without delay and cannot be put on the long finger anymore.”

