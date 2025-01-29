Farmers are advised to work according to all best practices, including the maintenance of the minimum distance between slurry spreading areas and watercourses. \ Odhran Ducie

Farmers have been urged by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) to spread slurry carefully while working near rivers and streams.

IFI made the appeal to help prevent water pollution as the slurry spreading season in 2025 has begun.

Livestock manure, organic fertilisers, silage effluent and soiled water from agricultural practices are all considered to be highly damaging substances that cause severe water quality issues.

IFI CEO Barry Fox said that poor slurry spreading practices can ultimately wipe out local fish populations and ruin their habitats.

“Ireland’s fisheries resource is a significant part of the rural economy,” he said.

“With the slurry season commenced for 2025, IFI is appealing to farmers to be very mindful of their local rivers, lakes, streams and coastlines, and to heed associated regulations.”

Regulations

Farmers are advised to work according to all best practices, including the maintenance of the minimum distance between slurry spreading areas and watercourses.

They are reminded to plan ahead, noting poor weather conditions before spreading on fields.

Farmers can seek advice where necessary from Teagasc, their Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme adviser, local authority or the Department of Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine.

“Agricultural communities play a pivotal role in the responsible stewardship of our environment - now, and for future generations,” added Fox.

IFI encourages the public to report instances of water pollution, habitat destruction, fish kills or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number 0818 34 74 24.

Read more

New TAMS tranche and 60% slurry storage scheme open

Dairy Management: planning for a good grass year