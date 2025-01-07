The Irish Grassland Association dairy conference was held in Charleville, Co Cork, last year also.

The Irish Grassland Association (IGA) has postponed its annual dairy conference that was to take place at the Charleville Park Hotel on Wednesday 8 January 2025 due to the adverse weather.

It will now be held at the same venue on Tuesday 14 January 2025, starting at 10am.

It will be run as a one-day conference only, with no social event the night before.

The IGA said all conference tickets purchased already will be valid for next week.

“Due to an upgraded weather alert and advice from the hotel, we’ve rescheduled to a one-day event. Tickets will carry forward. We look forward to seeing you next week,” the IGA added.