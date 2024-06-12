In March, the first case of the H5N1 strain of bird flu was identified in a dairy herd in Texas.

Different strains of bird flu around the world are causing havoc on affected farms and impacting food production in certain areas.

In the US, the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has now spread to dairy cows in 12 states.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the virus has been detected in herds in Wyoming, Minnesota and Iowa in the past week.

In March, the first case of the H5N1 strain of bird flu was identified in a dairy herd in Texas. The virus has now been detected in more than 50 states in the US.

Impacted US farmers can avail of supports of up to €26,000 to help offset the costs associated with the outbreak.

Australia

Meanwhile, in the Australian state of Victoria over 500,000 chickens have been humanely culled due to bird flu.

The H7N3 strain of the virus has been detected on four farms in the state, while the H7N9 strain was found on a fifth farm in Victoria.

State body Agriculture Victoria said all properties where the virus has been detected have been placed in quarantine.

Restricted and control areas have been established around the impacted farms, with a housing requirement in place.

“We have issued movement controls that include a housing requirement for all birds within the restricted areas and control areas in Meredith, Lethbridge and Terang,” it said.

In response to the bird flu outbreak, one of the main supermarkets in Australia, Coles, moved in recent days to put a two-carton limit on the purchase of eggs.

This currently applies in all Australian states except Western Australia.

Signs in stores say: “Due to a shortage of supply on eggs, we have introduced a temporary limit of two items per customer/transaction.

“This will help maintain availability and support as many customers as possible.”

Mexico

In Mexico a man has died after contracting the H5N2 strain of bird flu, a strain which was never previously recorded in people.

The 59-year-old man had underlying health issues.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the current risk to the general population posed by the virus is low.