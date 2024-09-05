The national water forum has recommended the need for an outcomes-based approach to water management, with specific measures to protect or restore water quality and clear accountability for who is responsible for implementing these measures.

The national water forum is urging the Government to swiftly implement a water action plan to reverse declining water quality in Ireland.

It comes after the Department of Housing published its third river basin management plan.

The plan includes a €60m Farming for Water European Innovation Programme and an increase in support for the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) to help farmers reduce pollution from agriculture.

Speaking about the water action plan, national water forum chair Dr Matt Crowe said the hard work begins now.

“Well-protected good-quality water is a fundamental economic, social, environmental and cultural foundation for an Ireland that wants to be seen by the wider world as a clean and green country.”

Recommendations

Only 52% of rivers, 48% of lakes and 63% of coastal waterbodies currently reach the required water quality standard set by the European Union and national law.

The forum has recommended the need for an outcomes-based approach to water management, with specific measures to protect or restore water quality and clear accountability for who is responsible for implementing these measures.

Meanwhile, the forum welcomed the commitment to develop a catchment management plan for each of the 46 catchment areas.

Dr Crowe added that local stakeholder engagement will be vital if this plan is to be successfully implemented.

“The water forum is now looking forward to a strong focus on implementation and will engage with the lead agencies for sectors such as agriculture, wastewater, forestry and hydro-morphology to hear about their individual sectors plans to protect and improve water quality.”