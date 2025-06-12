Pat Hogan spreading 13-5-25 fertiliser on spring oats at a rate of 470kg/ha for Joe and Aodan Kirwan at Crossanagh, Terryglass, Co. Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Fertiliser prices are set to rise next year due to a new emissions-related EU import charge.

The Irish Fertiliser Manufacturers and Blenders Association is predicting a €25-€30/t cost to fertiliser imports into the EU from January 2026, with urea particularly vulnerable. The fear is that much of this could be passed on to farmers in a price hike.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is targeting imports of goods with high greenhouse gas emissions. Importers will be required to buy certificates, which are effectively a tax.

Ironically, concerns have been expressed that the CBAM could impact on the Climate Action Plan’s aim that Irish farmers switch from CAN to protected urea to lower emissions.

Like the carbon tax, the CBAM is set to be increased every year.

Resistance to the measure is building already, with the IFA calling for a postponement, or an exemption from CBAM for nitrogen fertilisers.