The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is urging farmers to get involved with the Farming for Water European Innovation Project (EIP).

The IFA made this measure to encourage farmers to improve their water quality as a way of maintaining Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

Launched in 2024, Farming for Water is worth €50m and aims to address water quality challenges while delivering additional environmental benefits.

IFA dairy chair Martin McElearney said that the project has a financial benefit to farmers as well.

“Improving water quality is critical to maintaining our nitrates derogation. This EIP can assist farmers to put more investments in place on our farms to protect water quality,” he said.

Actions

The IFA said that by focusing on practical and scalable measures, the project seeks to improve water quality and promote sustainable agricultural practices on eligible farms.

“The funding is ring-fenced to help farmers implement targeted actions on their farms which go beyond the current regulatory requirements,” added McElearney.

“The first step is to get in touch with the ASSAP adviser in your co-op to see if the funding is applicable to your farm. Having personally engaged with the project myself, I think it is an initiative that we can all get behind.”