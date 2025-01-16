Suckler supports are to be increased.

A wide range of commitments have been made to farmers under the draft Programme for Government published on Wednesday.

Bolstered payments across some sectors are key features, with increased scheme supports for sucklers, sheep, dairy-beef and significant investment in the tillage included in the document.

We highlight the main points by sector below.

Sucklers and sheep

On sucklers, the next Government said it will financially incentivise the use of AI and better stock bulls, as well as promoting the protected geographical indicator (PGI) for Irish Grass-Fed Beef.

For sheep farmers, examining the feasibility of a scouring plant for wool to develop an Irish wool brand is on the cards.

Tillage

Tillage farmers can expect work to be done on examining the possibilities around processing oilseed and milling wheat.

Dairy-beef

The dairy calf-to-beef action plan will be implemented, the next Government has said.

TAMS reference costs are to be reviewed under the programme for government.

Nitrates derogation

On the derogation, the incoming Government said it “will do everything within its power to make the case at EU level to secure the retention of the nitrates derogation given our unique grass-based production model”.

“We will work with farmers, industry, State agencies and local authorities to develop evidence-based solutions to assist farmers in improving water quality.”

The previously revealed committee on water quality is in the document. It says it will be chaired by the Taoiseach.

However, it is unclear if this is outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris, as previously decided, or the next Taoiseach.

The incoming government will recognise strawberries as a heritage crop. \ CJ Nash

Horticulture

Under the Programme for Government, Irish strawberries are to be recognised as a heritage crop and their continued production ensured.

There will be increased capital investment supports via the horticultural grant for this sector, assisting the upgrading of production facilities and maintaining “access to plant protection products while protecting public and animal health”.

Organics

On organics, the Programme for Government pledges to maintain the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), while continuing to market organic produce.

ANC payments are to be continued. \ Donal O' Leary

Payments

A number of non-sector specific supports have been singled out, including:

Continuing to fund the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme.

Reviewing payment rates on designated land under the Farm Plan Scheme.

Reviewing investment items and reference costs under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Considering the impact of designation of land and seeking to reflect the financial impact of designation of land on farmers in future CAP schemes.

Examining a mechanism to engage with stakeholders on the design of national agriculture schemes.

Farm families

On broader supports for farm families, the Programme for Government said it will make sure the Fair Deal Scheme does not impede succession planning and deliver a forgotten farmers scheme.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Grant will be increased.

A farm retirement scheme will be introduced. \ Philip Doyle

Generational renewal

A farm retirement scheme has been included in the incoming Government’s plan under the next CAP, as well as updating the eligibility criteria for the farm succession partnership tax credit, reviewing eligibility for the Succession Planning Advice Grant and examining low-interest loans for young farmers.

Sustainability

A number of ways of supporting farmers with regard to sustainability have been committed to:

Recognise the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane, as described by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and advocate for the accounting of this greenhouse gas to be reclassified at EU and international level.

Ensuring rewetting under the Nature Restoration Law will be voluntary and ensuring rewetted lands that were previously reclaimed will remaim eligible for CAP payments.

Addressing ACRES challenges.

Increased slurry storage.

Introducing a carbon farming network.

TB

The current TB strategy is to be updated and appropriate staffing of the wildlife control programme.

Other key inclusions for farming in the Programme for Government include aligning with other EU countries opposed to Mercosur to stop the trade deal, solar farm planning guidelines, increased powers for the Agri-Food Regulator and promoting female succession in farming.