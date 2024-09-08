Setting cover crop in Co Cork
John Flavin spreading cover crop mix at 4kg/ac with his quad and APV seeder, after harvesting spring barley at home in Ladysbridge, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary
Cooley farmers protest the proposed greenway from Dundalk to Carlingford
Cooley farmers and homeowners protest the proposed greenway from Dundalk to Carlingford with a convoy of tractors, lorries and cars. \ Colum Lynch
This week's My Farming Week: Morty O'Sullivan, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath
Morty O'Sullivan from Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, with his son Eoin, who won the Certified Irish Angus competition last year. \ Claire Nash
A round-up of some more farming action from around the country
Cathal Somers of Teagasc discusses soil biodiversity with attendees at the farmland biodiversity event at Birr Castle biodiversity day held by Teagasc at Birr Castle Demesne, in Co Offaly. \ Claire Nash
Conor Phibbs checking on his sheep in the Wicklow Mountains. \ Damien Eagers
The art of threshing on display with Brendan Ferris and crew at the All-Ireland Vintage Rally on the grounds of Muckross Traditional Farms at Muckross, Killarney, Co Kerry. \ Valerie O'Sullivan
Aeneas Horan, Tom Wharton, Jim Horan and Tony Wharton at the All-Ireland Vintage Rally on the grounds of Muckross Traditional Farms at Muckross, Killarney, Co Kerry. \ Valerie O'Sullivan
Vincent Hogan checks on his one-week-old triplet Charolais calves born on the farm at Barnagurrha, Anglesboro, Co Limerick. \ Donal O' Leary
Padraig McGrath from Creve, Co Roscommon, with his overall champion Hereford at Elphin Agricultural Show. \ Gerry Faughnan
Eamon Crowley from West Cork Veg Solutions harvesting 11ac of his Setton white spring onion crop near Ballineen, Co Cork. \ David Patterson
Ted Davis of Castlebrock Limousin from Ballinalee, Co Longford, at Elphin Show after their Limousin won the champion title. \ Swarber Photography
Killian and his father Keith Kingston, Milleennagun, Dunmanway, Co Cork, harvesting oats on a Massey Ferguson 65 and operating a McCormick binder on the land of Alan Hurley, Derryvreen, Rossmore, Co Kerry. \ David Patterson
