Record winds associated with storm Éowyn crashed through the country on Friday morning.
Gusts of 183km/h were recorded in Foynes, Co Limerick, and at Mace Head in Co Galway.
While power has been restored by the ESB to 143,000 customers, a further 625,000 remain without supply.
Serious damage was caused to Cootehill Mart, Co Cavan during storm Éowyn.
Storm Éowyn damaged parts of the roof of Athenry Mart and some surrounding buildings.
Damaged shed on a farm in Miltown Malbay in Co Clare.
Trees knocked down in Headford, Co Galway, by the extreme winds from storm Éowyn that battered the country on Friday.
Trees knocked down outside Headford, Mart in Co Galway.
Fallen trees in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.
