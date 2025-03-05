Students from Maynooth Community College listen intently to buildings reporter Martin Merrick. \ Philip Doyle
A cow with her twin calves. \ Philip Doyle
Beef and deputy editor Adam Woods talks to students from Our Lady’s Collage, Templemore, Co Tipperary, about the importance of beef and the suckler herd. \ Philip Doyle
Luke Bracken, James Hennessy and Michael Kilmartin, along with other students from Coláiste Naomh Cormac, Kilcormac, Co Offaly, listen to pedigree reporter Nevan McKiernan discuss breeding on Tullamore Farm. \ Philip Doyle
Pedigree reporter Rachel Gallagher talks to students from Maynooth Community College about farm safety around livestock. \ Philip Doyle
Dairy editor Aidan Brennan talks dairy with students from Kildare Town Community school.\ Philip Doyle
Students from Clonaslee College, Co Laois, during a talk on soil on the farm. \ Philip Doyle
Rebecca Lynam and Ciara Duffy from Maynooth Community College listen to buildings reporter Martin Merrick talk about the farm infrastructure on Tullamore Farm.\ Philip Doyle
