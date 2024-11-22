CattleEye founder Terry Canning was awarded the Dairy Day innovation trophy for winning the 'Dairy Dragons' event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week.

CattleEye, an artificial intelligence-powered monitoring solution providing real-time insights into dairy herd health, was crowned the winner of the 2024 'Dairy Dragons; competition.

Founder Terry Canning was awarded the coveted Dairy Day innovation trophy after his elevator pitch secured the highest level of virtual investment from the five 'Dragons' judging the event.

The 'Dairy Dragons' competition showcases the latest innovations in the dairy sector. During the Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day, held in Cork this week, four leading companies presented their latest products to the 'Dragons'.

Participants

The 'Dragons' heard elevator pitches from four leading companies about their newest products recently launched in the Irish market. The companies taking part in the competition were:

Terry Canning, founder of CattleEye, presented his AI-powered platform, which has recently been acquired by GEA.

Terry Canning.

James Egan, sales manager at SmaXtec, pitched their health management systems.

James Egan.

Craig Fairbairn, veterinary technical adviser with Pharvet and Interchem, showcased their NoBACZ Naval product.

Craig Fairbairn.

Dr Patrick Cashman, grass and forage development manager at Goldcrop and Pasture Innovations, introduced their new white clover variety, Clodagh.

Dr Patrick Cashman.

Judging criteria

The five 'Dragons', all dairy farmers themselves, were Christopher Cahill (FBD Young Farmer of the Year) and Aoife Leader (University College Cork) and Cork dairy farmers Niall O'Regan, Kevin Twomey and Brian Roynane.

Each dragon had €50,000 in virtual funds to invest to one or more companies. The company which secured the highest total investment was declared the winner of 'Dairy Dragons'.

Host Stephen Robb talking to the five Dragons.

Dairy Dragon Kevin Twomey.

Dairy Dragon Brian Roynane.

Dairy Dragon Christopher Cahill.

Dairy Dragon Aoife Leader.

Dairy Dragon Niall O'Regan.

The Dragons evaluated the products based on the following criteria:

Labour saving: does the product reduce labour demands on dairy farms and/or improve work-life balance?

Animal welfare: is the product likely to enhance animal welfare or health?

Sustainability: does the product contribute to the environmental sustainability of dairy farms?

Return on investment: does the product provide a strong return on investment for dairy farmers?

Quality of the pitch: did the company representative effectively communicate the product's value?

CattleEye

Terry Cannings’s pitch for his CattleEye product secured the highest level of investment from the 'Dragons'.

CattleEye offers an artificial intelligence-powered hardware-free monitoring solution, which the company says revolutionises dairy farming by providing real-time insights into herd health.

GEA says the system empowers farmers to reduce operational costs, improve herd welfare and increase productivity, all without the need for costly and complex wearable devices.

CattleEye uses AI technology to give cows scores on mobility and body condition.

The company says it has the ability to save farms up to €210 per cow annually (€120 for lameness and €90 for BCS). It says when used in addition to effective on-farm foot trimming it can reduce lameness by 50%.

CattleEye says it ensures that dairy operations run more efficiently and sustainably, while helping farmers to meet modern compliance and environmental standards.

It says that this combination of cost-effectiveness, innovation and sustainability sets CattleEye apart as the ideal solution for large-scale dairy operations.

The Irish Farmers Journal's head of sales at the Agricultural Trust Michelle Crowley with Dairy Dragons winner Terry Canning.

The event was hosted by Irish Farmers Journal renewables editor Stephen Robb.

Commercial Manager with Lely Mitchelstown Brian O'Riordan spoke about the impact of winning the 2023 Dairy Dragons competition for Con O'Mahony's pitch for their Lely Discovery robot.