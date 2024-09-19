Rose Egan from Tullamore, Co Offaly is the 2024 National Brown Bread baker! The National Brown Bread Baking Competition, supported by Euronics in association with NPA and ICA, took place over the past three days at the National Ploughing Championships. The winner walks away with €5,000 in cash and a NEFF ‘Slide and Hide’ oven’. \ Finbarr O'Rourke
The Ploughing site lies under a thick mist as the sun rises on the third morning of the event. \ Kieran Quigley
Jamie Martin and Seán Moran at the National Ploughing Championships 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Volunteer Pascaleen Scully, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois handing out maps at the NPA headquarters during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O'Leary
Ryan Murphy from Ballina, Co Mayo and Charlie Bourke from Enniscrone, Co Sligo at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Philip Doyle
John, Aideen, Oisín and Fionn Griffin, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry pictured on their visit to the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O'Leary
Micheál O Murchú, Tipperary pictured at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O'Leary
Jade Doyle from Bunclody in Co Wexford working security at the National Ploughing Championships 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Marty Morrissey puts in a stint in on the bikes as part of the Irish Country Living's Break the Cycle campaign.\ Claire Nash
Shane Broderick, Loughrea, Co Galway looks over some Angus cattle at the National Ploughing Championships 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Micheál Martin keeps watch over Taoiseach Simon Harris on day three of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Claire Nash
John Dollard from Bunlacken, Co Laois on his 28th year as a stewart at the National Ploughing Championships 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Simon the ice-cream man at the National Ploughing Championships 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Maria Walsh takes a selfie with visitors to the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Claire Nash
TJ Burke from Co Laois handing out maps for the NPA at the National Ploughing Championships 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Friends Conor Power, Oisin Meagher, Charlie Casey, Brian O’Callaghan, Devon Leamy and Ryan Tud at the National Ploughing Championships 2024. \ Philip Doyle
Jeff Harvey eats an ice-cream at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Philip Doyle
