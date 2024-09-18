Pat O' Brien, Meelick, Eyrecourt, Co Galway, is in great form as he wanders the NPA village during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Caleb and Fiadh Byrne, Clonegal, Co Carlow looking at the Teagasc Nature display during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Kate Kelly, Athy, Co Kildare gets a lift from her dad during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Cian Dunne and Dan MacGrianna, Trim, Co Meath pictured at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

A general view of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

John Paul Price and Marcella Logan, Kildare enjoy a dance during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Blaithín Murphy and Emma Grace, Bandon, Co Cork having the craic during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Tully Coll (3) learns the business end of cows calving with guidance from Alan Manahan from the Veterinary Council of Ireland at their stand during the National Ploughing Championships in Laois. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke NO REPRO FEE

Fernando Perez, Mountellick, Co Laois, ready for some ice cream cones during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Mary Grace, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, and Millie Lawlor, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry, take part in the Irish Farmers Journal potato picking competition at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

Eamon Treacy in the conventional class. \ Claire Nash

Jerry from Kerry at day two of the National Ploughing Championships with his horses, Larry and Elton John. \ Claire Nash

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Maeve Nolan and Patrick O'Connor, Ballyfin \ Claire Nash

Lucy Kirby, Ciara O'Driscoll, Niamh O'Sullivan and Ellen O'Neill, Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty, were revealed as finalists in the 10th year of the Certified Irish Angus schools’ competition at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

Oscar the dog from Ballinasloe, Co Galway, who just returned from three years in Spain this week at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Philip Doyle

Tainaiste Micheál Martin at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Philip Doyle

Ross Corrigan, Harry Corrigan from Castledermot, Co Kildare, and Kate Hourigan, Donard, Co Wicklow.. \ Philip Doyle

General view at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Philip Doyle

Ivan Scott from Donegal who came first at the NPA sheep shearing open final 2024 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

Graeme Davidson from Co Antrim who came second at the NPA sheep shearing open final 2024 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

A group of children watch the NPA sheep shearing open final 2024 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

Karol Davaney from Sligo who came third at the NPA sheep shearing open final 2024 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

Dancing enthusiasts enjoying the sounds of Alistair Fingleton singing at day two of the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Odhran Ducie

Nigel Leahy from Co Cavan takes shelter from the sweltering sunshine in the luggage compartment of the bus he drove to day two of the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Odhran Ducie

David Cash, Ethan Armstrong and Jack Heffernan, Fermoy, Co Cork, had a bird's eye view of the action during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O'Leary

Long-serving steward John Dollard all set for Ploughing 2024 at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Alf Harvey

Cara English and Aoibhinn Brennan trying on hats for Denise Byrne Arabella on site at Ploughing 2024 at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Alf Harvey

Ploughing 2024 at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Alf Harvey.

Killian McEnery, Jack Curtin, Cian Clifden and Danny Kennedy, Killeedy, Co Limerick enjoying their visit to the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary