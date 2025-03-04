The INHFA held a protest at Ag House on 4 March 2025 against the GAEC 2 rules, calling for fairer policies for rural Ireland. \ Justin Lynch

Hill farmers from across the country descended on Agriculture House in Dublin over the imposition of the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 rules.

Members of the Irish Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) spoke to passersby and politicians about the issues of some mineral soil being classified as peatland.

The INHFA estimates that approximately 100,000ha of good land will be wrongly labelled under the new regulations.

Danny Healy-Rae being interviewed by James Hanly of the Irish Farmers Journal. \ Justin Lynch.

Former INHFA president Colm O'Donnell speaks to the crowd. \ Justin Lynch

Over 50 affected hill farmers protested outside Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin. \ Justin Lynch.

INHFA chair Vincent Roddy said: “We hope that we can get a solution to this. If not, we’re not going to stop, we’ll keep trying to drive this on.” \ Justin Lynch

