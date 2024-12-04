Irish Farmers Journal’s deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey won the overall prize, The Bull, at the awards. \ Finbarr O’Rourke
The Irish Farmers Journal's Stephen Robb, Caitríona Morrissey and Anne O'Donoghue took home three awards.\ Finbarr O'Rourke
Chair of the judging panel Tom McGuire, Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland southern section chair Stella Meehan, Irish Farmers Journal deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey, FBD Trust chair Michael Berkery and FBD’s Mary Dunphy. \ Finbarr O’Rourke
Anne O’Donoghue was presented with her Rising Star award by the chair of the judging panel Tom McGuire and Guild chair Stella Meehan. \ Finbarr O’Rourke
Stephen Robb was presented with his award for winning the Best Environmental Reporting category by chair of the judging panel Tom McGuire and Guild chair Stella Meehan. \ Finbarr O’Rourke
The Irish Farmers Journal’s Anne O’Donoghue, Sarah McIntosh, and Noel Bardon, who were all shortlisted for the Rising Star award, with All-Ireland Guild president Matt O’Keeffe. \ Finbarr O’Rourke
Irish Farmers Journal photographer Claire Nash and the Irish Examiner’s Dan Linehan were shortlisted for the Best Photograph award, which Linehan went on to win. \ Finbarr O’Rourke
Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara, FBD Trust chair Michael Berkery and Department of Agriculture secretary general Brendan Gleeson at the Guild awards. \ Finbarr O’Rourke
