At the IFA election count at Castleknock hotel in Dublin Francie Gorman was elected as the next president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA). He beat fellow presidential candidate Martin Stapleton from Co Limerick. Francie was supported on stage by his wife Kay and son Tom. \ Philip Doyle
Outgoing deputy president and IFA election 2023 returning officer Brian Rushe announces the winners of the 2023 IFA election at Casleknock hotel in Co Dublin. \ Philip Doyle
Pat Murphy from Galway speaks at the IFA election 2023 in the Castleknock Hotel. \ Philip Doyle
Alice Doyle from Co Wexford was elected as the next deputy president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) at the IFA election count at Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. \ Philip Doyle
Alice Doyle was elected as the next deputy president. She became the the first woman to ever hold the role. \ Philip Doyle
Martin Stapleton from Co Limerick speaks at the IFA election 2023 in the Castleknock Hotel where he did not succeed in getting enough votes for his IFA presidential bid. \ Philip Doyle
Francie Gorman was elected as the 17th president of the Irish Farmers Association. \ Philip Doyle
Francie Gorman. \ Philip Doyle
Francie Gorman and his son Tom. \ Philip Doyle
