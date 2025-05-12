Thirteen contractors and farmers baled silage for a special Darkness into Light event in Tipperary on Saturday morning. \ William Ryan

Thirteen contractors and farmers baled a field of silage in the Glen of Aherlow, Co Tipperary, at 4.15am last Saturday morning 10 May.

The group of farmers came together for a very unique Darkness into Light fundraising event, which raises funds for Pieta House.

The event symbolises hope, as communities come together to support mental health and prevent suicide.

Local baling contractor and event organiser Seán Hennessy planned the Darkness into Light event in memory of one of his baler drivers and dear friend Niall.

Over 200 of Niall’s friends and family joined the team of contractors on Saturday morning last for the special event.