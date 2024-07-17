Castlewellan Show 2024 pulled in a large crowd. \ Houston Green
James Rowan from Ballyward, Noel Priestley from Seaforde and Robbie Neill from Crossgar, all Co Down, stop for a chat at Castlewellan Show. \ Houston Green
Sheep judges Hugh Cowan from Banbridge, Co Down, and Ben Lamb from Richill, Co Armagh, at Castlewellan Show. \ Houston Green
Martin and Lucy Rodgers with parents Lizzie and Martin, Emma and Callum Nelson, all from Dromara, Co Down, with their champion Blonde D’Aquitaine cattle at Castlewellan Show. \ Houston Green
Andrew Kay from Ayr, Scotland, judges the Lanark Blackface rams at Omagh Show in Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green
Andrew McCutcheon and his son Jaden from Trillick, Co Tyrone, with their Beltex pair champions at Omagh Show. \ Houston Green
Ann Martin from Killylea, Co Armagh, with granddaughters Annabel Clarke and Katie Martin at Omagh Show. \ Houston Green
Victoria Johnston from Clogher, Co Tyrone, with the supreme Blonde champion at Omagh Show. \ Houston Green
Castlewellan Show 2024 pulled in a large crowd. \ Houston Green
James Rowan from Ballyward, Noel Priestley from Seaforde and Robbie Neill from Crossgar, all Co Down, stop for a chat at Castlewellan Show. \ Houston Green
Sheep judges Hugh Cowan from Banbridge, Co Down, and Ben Lamb from Richill, Co Armagh, at Castlewellan Show. \ Houston Green
Martin and Lucy Rodgers with parents Lizzie and Martin, Emma and Callum Nelson, all from Dromara, Co Down, with their champion Blonde D’Aquitaine cattle at Castlewellan Show. \ Houston Green
Andrew Kay from Ayr, Scotland, judges the Lanark Blackface rams at Omagh Show in Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green
Andrew McCutcheon and his son Jaden from Trillick, Co Tyrone, with their Beltex pair champions at Omagh Show. \ Houston Green
Ann Martin from Killylea, Co Armagh, with granddaughters Annabel Clarke and Katie Martin at Omagh Show. \ Houston Green
Victoria Johnston from Clogher, Co Tyrone, with the supreme Blonde champion at Omagh Show. \ Houston Green
SHARING OPTIONS: