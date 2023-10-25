One-year-old Jasmine Powell from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, at picking pumpkins in Kells, Co Kilkenny. \ Adele Powell.
Billy Foley (2 years old) drawing his brother Matthew (6 months old) in for the winter in Athenry, Co Galway. \ James Foley.
Cillian Crawford (aged five) and Sarah Crawford (aged two) moving sheep on their farm in Ramelton, Co Donegal. \ Seamus Crawford
Two-year-old Anna Grace helps to feed weanlings under the watchful eye of her dad Michael in The Rower, Co Kilkenny. \ Michael Grace
Two-year-old Noah O’Shea helping his mother Rebecca O’Shea with pigtail posts for stripwire in Tipperary. \ Rebecca O’Shea
Kate Kelly (22 months old) feeding calves at the Kelly farm, Bloomfield, Portlaoise. \ Therese Hennelly
Three-year-old Ewan Powell from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, picking his pumpkins for Halloween in Kells, Co Kilkenny. \ Adele Powell.
The first frosty morning of autumn 2023, as the cows came in for milking on Tom and Catríona Cussen’s farm in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. \ Tom and Catríona Cussen
We love to see what’s happening on your farm at this time of year. Visit here to share your own photos, or upload them at ifj.ie/yourphotos.
