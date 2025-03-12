Triplet calves in Co Tyrone. The odds of this are one in every 105,000. \ Selina Hession
Séadna, Aoibh and Ruth McCarthy helping their grandad Pat with the calves in Co Tipperary. \ Pat Hennessy
Faolán O Gallachóir (four) helping his dad Mícheál feeding the cattle on his grand-uncle's suckler farm in Co Meath \ Mícheál O Gallachoir
Dáithí and James Hurley busy at work, feeding their dad's bullocks in Co Limerick. \ Liam Hurley
Cathal Murray aged six from Clonakenny, Co Tipperary, with his teddy and first ever Speckle Park calf on the farm. \ Donagh Murray
Casey Joyce from Co Roscommon checking to see if Daisy is ready for the mart yet. \ Caroline Joyce
Donnacha (two) enjoys looking at the machinery in the Farmers Journal every week and picking out any New Holland tractors - his daddy and grandad's favorite. \ Donnacha Geraghty
Alice O'Neill's dogs Rover and Jack ready for work in Co Longford. \ Alice O'Neill
Ella Nolan (five) looking after her two-week-old calves in Duagh, Co Kerry. \ Ella Nolan
To share your farming photos with us, scan the QR code here or go to ifj.ie/yourphotos
