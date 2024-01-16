Aaliyah Daly Harris working hard on her grandparents farm in Kildare. \ John Daly
Tom Fitzpatrick looking for machines in his Grandad and Grandma Dempsey's kitchen, in Rathangan, Co Kildare. \ Michael Dempsey
Nine-month-old Jake Egan reading the Irish Farmers Journal with his grandad John Egan in Kerry. \ Emma Stritch
Lioscara Plant Hire was given the task of transporting 45 bales from Killorglin into the last house on earth in the Black Valley in Co Kerry with an 11 bale trailer. \ James Breen
Mason (seven) and Isabella (six) helping their grandad Tom Mahon with early lambing on his farm, Grange Farm, in Kildare. \ Padraig Mahon
Ava O’Flaherty from Melbourne celebrating her 44-week milestone on her grandad’s farm in Limerick. \ Helen O’Flaherty
Busy little farmer Ailbhe Mullery helping her daddy with the sheep on the farm in Eyrecourt, Co. Galway. \ Leanne Mullery
Harry (five) and Charlie (two) Smith meeting the first Hampshire Down lamb of 2024 in Kilmichael, Co Cork. \ Paul Smith
