Two-year-old Séimí, helping feed grandad Seán's cattle in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. \ Seamus Hannon
Three-year-old Thomas Tennyson busy helping out on the family farm in Kilkenny. \ Roseanne Tennyson
Conor Lee from Cork, aged eight, had no hesitation in going back to school after the Christmas holidays with his favourite Irish Farmers Journal gear.\ Rachel Lee
Conor McLoughlin from Crossmolina, Co Mayo, enjoying his favourite supplement of the Irish Farmers Journal - the machinery section. \ Mary McLoughlin
Jay Rispin helping out with the lambing season on grandad's farm in Co Meath. \ Rachel Campbell
Ollie helping Grampa with the new arrivals on the farm in Fermanagh. \ Conor O'Harte
