Plenty of help for the evening milking: Conor Grace, Patrick Drennan and Smurf the dog in the parlour after the evening milking in Kilkenny. \ Eileen Drennan
Sonny Corcoran helping his daddy Micheal feed the first calves of the spring in Tipperary. \ Georgina Corcoran
Aifric, aged 7 months, met her first lamb of the season and first lamb ever on her family farm in Ballymote, Co Sligo. \ Catherine Caffrey
Eddie Fitzgerald studying the Irish Farmers Journal in Ballydehob, Co Cork. \ Margaret Fitzgerald
Niamh Campbell, 16 months, feeding her dad’s cattle in Co Antrim. \ Sarah McKinney
Nine-month-old Robert Wedlock out helping his dad Mark on the farm in Cavan. \ Lois Wedlock
Three-year-old Ruby McElroy delighted with her surprise triplets in Annyalla, Co Monaghan.
Tierna O'Sullivan from Dromoughty, Kenmare, Co Kerry, reading the Irish Farmers Journal. \ Trisha O'Sullivan
To share your photo with us, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos
Plenty of help for the evening milking: Conor Grace, Patrick Drennan and Smurf the dog in the parlour after the evening milking in Kilkenny. \ Eileen Drennan
Sonny Corcoran helping his daddy Micheal feed the first calves of the spring in Tipperary. \ Georgina Corcoran
Aifric, aged 7 months, met her first lamb of the season and first lamb ever on her family farm in Ballymote, Co Sligo. \ Catherine Caffrey
Eddie Fitzgerald studying the Irish Farmers Journal in Ballydehob, Co Cork. \ Margaret Fitzgerald
Niamh Campbell, 16 months, feeding her dad’s cattle in Co Antrim. \ Sarah McKinney
Nine-month-old Robert Wedlock out helping his dad Mark on the farm in Cavan. \ Lois Wedlock
Three-year-old Ruby McElroy delighted with her surprise triplets in Annyalla, Co Monaghan.
Tierna O'Sullivan from Dromoughty, Kenmare, Co Kerry, reading the Irish Farmers Journal. \ Trisha O'Sullivan
To share your photo with us, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos
SHARING OPTIONS: