Plenty of help for the evening milking: Conor Grace, Patrick Drennan and Smurf the dog in the parlour after the evening milking in Kilkenny. \ Eileen Drennan

Sonny Corcoran helping his daddy Micheal feed the first calves of the spring in Tipperary. \ Georgina Corcoran

Aifric, aged 7 months, met her first lamb of the season and first lamb ever on her family farm in Ballymote, Co Sligo. \ Catherine Caffrey

Eddie Fitzgerald studying the Irish Farmers Journal in Ballydehob, Co Cork. \ Margaret Fitzgerald

Niamh Campbell, 16 months, feeding her dad’s cattle in Co Antrim. \ Sarah McKinney

Nine-month-old Robert Wedlock out helping his dad Mark on the farm in Cavan. \ Lois Wedlock

Three-year-old Ruby McElroy delighted with her surprise triplets in Annyalla, Co Monaghan.

Tierna O'Sullivan from Dromoughty, Kenmare, Co Kerry, reading the Irish Farmers Journal. \ Trisha O'Sullivan

