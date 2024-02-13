Caoimhe and Donagh Lehane proudly showing the first new calf of the season in Cork. \ Niamh Lehane
Lottie and Bella Patton with their two Dorset pet lambs Emily and Polly in Co Armagh. \ John and Paula Patton
Kathy Long took this photo with Simba the dog on a frosty morning walk before the farm jobs started in Dunnamaggin, Co Kilkenny.
Saoirse McDermott (nine) looking after her Charolais calves in Abbeyknockmoy, Co Galway.
Áine and Aoibhín O'Dea, from Ennis, Co Clare getting all the news before visiting their grandad John and uncle James farms in Inagh at the weekend. \ Mark O'Dea
Three donkeys enjoying the frost in Sligo. \ Matthieu Giron
Brothers Jack and Ryan McCartan from Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, feeding two lambs belonging to a ewe that had quadruplets. \ Errol McCartan
