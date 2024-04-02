Clodagh and Caoimhín McKevitt helping with lambing the Scottish Blackface ewes in Carlingford, Co Louth. \ Paul McKevitt
AJ and Zoë Daly giving their Dad a hand getting the milk taxi ready for feeding their calves. \ Eimear Daly
Farmer Gus Martyn with his seven grandchildren (Aoibhi, TJ, Ciara, Holly, Hannah, Tommy and Páidí) and new quintuplets in Dunderr, Co Meath. \ Kate Boles
Mary O'Sullivan helping on her farm with the lambs. \ Joyce O'Sullivan
Michaela McIntyre, three, from Aughavas Co.Leitrim down to help her Granddad feed the cows in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary. \ Bríd McIntyre
